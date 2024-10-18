Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: Government Forms Committee To Tackle Pollution In 13 Key Areas

As air quality concerns escalate in Delhi, the government has identified 13 pollution hotspots and formed a task force to tackle local sources of pollution ahead of the winter season.

Delhi’s Air Quality Crisis: Government Forms Committee To Tackle Pollution In 13 Key Areas

As winter approaches, concerns over air quality in Delhi have intensified, prompting the state government to implement significant measures. On Friday, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the formation of a coordination committee tasked with identifying and addressing local sources of pollution in 13 areas where air quality has fallen to “very poor” levels.

Minister Rai emphasized that while the overall air quality in Delhi is classified as “poor,” these specific hotspots have recorded alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) levels exceeding 300. “Winter is coming, and the level of air pollution is increasing. The level has reached the poor category in Delhi,” he stated, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Identified Pollution Hotspots

The identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Bawana, Mundka, Wazirpur, Rohini, R K Puram, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Anand Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Mayapuri, and Dwarka Sector-8. Rai explained that a coordination committee has been established to address the rising pollution levels in these areas. The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be responsible for overseeing efforts to combat pollution at these locations.

The newly formed coordination committee will be led by the deputy commissioners of the MCD, with engineers from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) assigned to each hotspot. Their primary role will be to provide daily updates to a central ‘Pollution War Room,’ which will help coordinate actions across the city. “Tomorrow, they will visit the ground,” Rai confirmed, indicating that immediate action would follow.

Tackling Dust Pollution

In addressing the significant issue of dust pollution, which greatly contributes to the high AQI levels, the Public Works Department (PWD) plans to deploy mobile anti-smog guns in the identified areas. “Dust has been identified as a major factor contributing to the 300-plus AQI at these hotspots. We have deployed 80 mobile anti-smog guns to help reduce dust levels,” Rai noted, highlighting the government’s commitment to tackling this pressing issue.

The proactive measures undertaken by the Delhi government emphasize the importance of community engagement and local accountability in addressing air pollution. By pinpointing specific hotspots and assigning municipal officials to oversee the situation, the government aims to create a structured and effective response to the city’s ongoing air quality challenges.

As winter draws near, the Delhi government is determined to implement strategies that not only address immediate pollution issues but also lay the groundwork for long-term improvements in air quality. The work of the coordination committee will be closely monitored, with hopes that these initiatives will lead to a significant reduction in pollution levels, ultimately benefiting the health and well-being of Delhi’s residents.

delhi air pollution Delhi government Latest national news national news
