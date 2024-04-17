Devotees Across India Seek Blessings and Offer Prayers to Lord Ram on Auspicious Ram Navami

In a display of deep devotion and spiritual fervor, devotees from various parts of the country congregated at temples to mark the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Wednesday. The air was filled with the resonant echoes of mantras and the melodious tunes of bhajans as devotees sought blessings from Lord Ram.

Bihar’s Patna Witnesses a Gathering of Devotees at Hanuman Temple

A significant number of devotees flocked to the Hanuman temple in Bihar’s Patna to celebrate Ram Navami. The temple premises reverberated with the sacred chants of priests and the soul-stirring melodies of devotional songs, creating an atmosphere of piety and devotion.

Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya Draws Devotees for Prayers

In Ayodhya, devotees thronged to the Hanuman Garhi temple to offer their prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami. The temple resonated with the fervent prayers and devotional offerings of the devotees seeking divine blessings.

Special Puja and Havan at Kodana Rama Swamy Temple in Bengaluru

The Kodana Rama Swamy Temple in Bengaluru witnessed special puja and havan ceremonies conducted to commemorate Ram Navami. Devotees gathered to participate in the sacred rituals and seek the blessings of Lord Ram on this auspicious day.

Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra Welcomes Devotees on Rama Navami

In Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, devotees made their way to the revered Mata Vaishno Devi Temple to offer their prayers and seek divine blessings on the occasion of Ram Navami. The temple premises were filled with the devout faithful expressing their reverence and devotion.

Devotees Queue Up at Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula, Haryana

At the Mansa Devi temple in Haryana’s Panchkula, devotees patiently stood in long queues, eagerly waiting for their turn to offer prayers on Ram Navami. The temple witnessed a steady stream of devotees expressing their faith and devotion to Lord Ram.

The celebration of Ram Navami resonated with the spirit of devotion and reverence as devotees across the country came together to seek blessings and offer prayers to Lord Ram on this auspicious day.

