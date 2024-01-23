Devotees Throng Ayodhya's Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Amidst Massive Rush for Darshan

Devotees broke through security lines at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Tuesday, creating a significant rush for the ‘Darshan’ of Shri Ram Lalla. The temple had opened its doors to the public a day after the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol.

The incident occurred as crowds of eager devotees started gathering in large numbers at the temple, breaking through police lines to catch a glimpse of Shri Ram Lalla. Security measures were heightened at the temple, with devotees thronging the main gate as early as 3 am.

Appealing for patience, Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of Lucknow Zone, Piyush Mordia, assured that the ‘Darshan’ was proceeding as usual but might take time due to the large number of devotees. “Darshan is going on as usual. However, since devotees have gathered in large numbers, it is taking time. We want people not to lose patience. They need to wait patiently. Those who are standing ahead will get the chance to have darshan first,” said the ADG.

Mordia emphasized that the exit route was separate, and the police were ensuring organized entry and exit. He urged devotees to follow police directives to avoid inconvenience. “People are excited and are coming for darshan. In the coming days too, people will come for darshan, and it is our primary duty to ensure that no devotee faces inconvenience,” he added.

Acknowledging the deep devotion people have for Lord Ram, Mordia recognized that some devotees had traveled long distances on foot or by cycle. However, he requested people not to use mobile phones inside the temple premises during ‘darshan’ to ensure a smooth flow of the process.

Speaking about traffic arrangements in Ayodhya, the ADG mentioned, “Heavy vehicles have been diverted for a few days so that people do not face difficulties at the city crossings.”

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya took place with great celebrations, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who performed the main rituals alongside a select complement of priests. Celebrations reverberated across the country to mark Lord Ram’s symbolic return to his throne.