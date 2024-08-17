Doctors at AIIMS Delhi Stage Protest March Over Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Following the announcement of a nationwide strike by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) over the RG Kar Medical College rape and murder incident, doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi staged a protest march on Saturday. The doctors were seen holding posters and chanting slogans of “We want justice.”

IMA Secretary General Dr. Anil Kumar J Nayak expressed hope that the government will enact the law they are demanding. “Our junior and resident doctors carried out a maha rally yesterday, with 4,000-5,000 doctors participating. Everyone is agitated and demanding safety and the implementation of the Central Protection Act. We met Union Minister JP Nadda and will continue to meet other authorities. They are positive, but there is nothing concrete from them yet. We remain hopeful that they will bring the law we are demanding,” he said.

Meanwhile, junior doctors and students from SMS Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur also protested against the rape and murder incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Amid the nationwide protests, former RG Kar Medical College Principal Sandip Ghosh arrived at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) office in Kolkata on Saturday.

“Those who are saying that I’m arrested by the CBI should not spread false rumors. I did not have a face-to-face interrogation with the accused, Sanjoy Roy,” Ghosh said after arriving at the CBI office. A CBI team, including the Joint Director and Additional Director, also arrived at the CBI Special Crime Branch at CGO Complex in Kolkata.

Doctors across the country continue their protests against the rape and murder of a second-year trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College. The IMA has declared a 24-hour withdrawal of services by all modern medicine doctors across the country, irrespective of the sector or place of work, in response to the nationwide outrage. While emergency services will continue, no OPDs or elective surgeries will be performed from 6 a.m. on Saturday until 6 a.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

On August 9, a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical fraternity. The incident led to massive protests, and on Wednesday, the protest grounds and hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalized by a mob, forcing security personnel to disperse the crowd.

(With ANI Inputs)

