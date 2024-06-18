Dr. Annurag Batra Elected As Member Of International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Dr. Annurag Batra, the Founder of exchange4media and Chairman of BW Businessworld, has been elected as a Member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. This prestigious appointment places Dr. Batra among over 900 members from more than 60 countries, representing some of the world’s leading television and media companies.

Dr. Batra is a prominent face who is widely respected and revered in the media and television industry for his pioneering contributions for established exchange4media. Through his company he has created a new platform for media and television that has set significant standards within the industry. His vision has led to the creation of a 360-degree impact-making organization which is respected and emulated across the media domain.

A serial entrepreneur, author, angel investor, and TV show host, Dr. Batra is known for his belief in the power of dreams and ideas. He is staunch believer of the thought that anything you believe in deeply manifests itself in reality. As the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of exchange4media group, he manages several major media brands that he has created from their very foundation. Additionally, he is also the Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group, a 44-year-old business media platform renowned for its comprehensive and neutral approach in the field of media.

ALSO READ: Delhiites Endure Relentless Summer Heat as Heatwave Alerts Persist

Since acquiring BW Businessworld in late 2013, Dr. Batra has transformed it into the most respected business media platforms in India. He has evolved it into a content tech media conglomerate, making significant impacts with its forward-thinking approach over the period of the last nine years.

Acquired in the late 2013, the company has seen remarkable trnasormation under his leadership which extends to serving on the Board of Governors of the Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon, where he was the first PGPM graduate to hold such a position. Notably, he is the first graduate of MDI’s flagship PGPM program to hold this position, serving from January 2020 to June 2023.

His tenure at MDI reflects his commitment to education and his belief in Confucius’s adage: “If you make your hobby your profession, you don’t have to work.” Dr. Batra’s philosophy is deeply rooted in spirituality, the teachings of Indian Vedas, and the power of dreams and ideas

Initially known for its print publications, BW Businessworld has pivoted to become a content tech media conglomerate, embracing Dr Batra’s work ideals. The shift witnessed bythe company has positioned the platform at the forefront of business journalism, impacting India’s media landscape.

Dr. Batra’s influence in the Indian media industry is unparalleled. He founded exchange4media over 24 years ago, creating a home page for media professionals. Through initiatives like exchange4media.com, samachar4media.com, and Impact and Pitch magazines, as well as over 75 large-scale experiential IPs, Dr. Batra maintains a strong connection with the media industry across India.

A staunch believer in spirituality, Indian Vedas, and the transformative power of ideas, Dr. Batra approaches his work with a deep personal commitment to ethical and impactful practices. His forthcoming book, “Media Moguls of India,” expected in 2025, promises to offer insightful perspectives on the media landscape.

Dr. Batra is also focusing on expanding his initiatives to the UAE and MENA regions. His mentorship and investments in media tech startups are set to make a significant impact in these markets, further extending his influence beyond India.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, known for recognizing excellence in television produced outside the United States, is an organization comprising leading media and entertainment figures from over 60 countries.

It hosts the prestigious International Emmy Awards Gala annually in New York City, celebrating diverse programming across comedy, documentary, drama, kids, news, non-scripted entertainment, performances, and short-form content.

The Academy also presents the International Emmy Directorate and Founders Awards and organizes a series of high-level business, networking, and social events worldwide.

Show Full Article