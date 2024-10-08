Election Results 2024: JJP’s Dushyant Chautala In Trouble As He Trails By 12,000 Votes

The Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency, located in Jind district, known as the political hub of Haryana, has become the stage for a high-profile contest between two influential political families in the 2024 elections.

The Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency has become one of the most closely observed battlegrounds in the Haryana election, with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala aiming for re-election.

Chautala, the great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, is contesting after JJP broke its alliance with the BJP just months before the election.

In this intense race, the Congress has fielded former bureaucrat Brijendra Singh, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has put forward Pawan Fauji. The BJP has nominated Devender Attri as its candidate.

Currently, after the fourth round of vote counting, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala finds himself in 6th place, trailing by 12,000 votes.

Congress’s Brijendra Singh is ahead by 1,188 votes after the third round, followed closely by BJP’s Devender Attri. Chautala, trailing by 8,000 votes after the third round, now finds himself behind five other candidates.

Dushyant Chautala, great-grandson of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, is facing off against Brijendra Singh, son of former Union Minister Birender Singh, continuing a long-standing family rivalry.

Birender Singh, the grandson of farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram, joined the BJP before the 2014 Haryana elections, ending his more than four-decade association with the Congress. Uchana Kalan was once considered a stronghold of the Birender Singh family, with Birender himself serving as an MLA from the constituency five times.

Before Dushyant Chautala’s victory in Uchana Kalan, it was dominated by the Singh family. Brijendra Singh, who was a BJP MP from Hisar, left the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In 2019, Dushyant lost the Hisar parliamentary seat to Brijendra Singh.