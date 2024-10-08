Home
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Haryana Election Results 2024: Will Vinesh Phogat Secure The Big Win For Congress As She Leads In Early Trends?

The former Olympian is running for the Julana seat on a Congress ticket. If successful, it would mark the first time since 2005 that Congress has won this constituency. The seat, last won by Congress 19 years ago, is a pivotal one for the party.

The Julana Assembly constituency in Haryana is drawing significant attention as the 2024 Assembly election vote count unfolds. This high-stakes race sees two well-known figures — wrestler Vinesh Phogat representing Congress and Captain Yogesh Bairagi from BJP — going head-to-head. The outcome for the Julana seat is eagerly awaited, especially with early trends showing Phogat in the lead.

Vinesh Phogat, a former wrestler turned politician, emerged as a key contender in Julana after being nominated by Congress shortly after joining the party. Phogat entered politics following her retirement from wrestling after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Phogat and fellow Olympian Bajrang Punia, both known for their athletic achievements and for leading the wrestlers’ protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, entered politics by joining Congress last month.

Candidates in the Julana Race
Phogat faces a strong challenge from BJP’s candidate, former Army captain Yogesh Bairagi. Other contenders include the current MLA, Amarjeet Dhanda, representing Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and wrestler Kavita Dalal. The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) previously held the Julana seat from 2009 to 2019, while Congress last won it in 2005.

A ‘Fight for Service and Justice’
After meeting former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Phogat emphasized that her journey was about more than just politics. She described it as “a fight for service and justice on a new platform.” When asked about potential ministerial aspirations, she replied, “It is not in my hands [to become a minister], it is in the hands of the high command…” She added, “I don’t want to be limited to Julana but work for the entire state…”

‘Vote for the Party that Works for Women’s Rights’
After casting her vote, Phogat urged the public to support “the party that works for the rights of women.” Speaking in Charkhi Dadri, she said, “It is a huge festival for Haryana and a very big day for the people of the state. I am making an appeal to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. Ten years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the chief minister, the level of sports in the state was really good.”

Phogat further encouraged voters, saying, “Vote for the party that works for the rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of.” In a statement to to a newswire, she added, “Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others.”

