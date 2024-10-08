Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Election FAQ: What Is Hung Assembly? Jammu And Kashmir Result Might Give An Edge To Congress-NC

The 2014 J&K Assembly elections were among the most competitive in a decade for the former state. The PDP emerged as the largest party, winning 28 seats, all in the Kashmir region, but still falling short of the 44-seat majority in the then 87-member Assembly.

Election FAQ: What Is Hung Assembly? Jammu And Kashmir Result Might Give An Edge To Congress-NC

J&K Assembly Election Result Live: With vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. today under tight security, the outcome of the election will mark Jammu and Kashmir’s first elected government since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019.

The overall voter turnout across the three phases of this decade’s first election in J&K stood at 63.45%, slightly below the 2014 turnout but significantly higher than that of the recent Lok Sabha elections.

What do exit polls indicate?

According to exit polls, no single party is expected to secure a majority of 46 seats in the 90-member assembly. However, four survey agencies—Dainik Bhaskar, India Today–C Voter, Peoples Pulse, and Axis My India—projected a slight advantage for the Congress-National Conference alliance, forecasting at least 35 seats for them.

The BJP is predicted to win at least 20 seats, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to secure 4-7 seats. Two key trends from the exit polls are the sharp decline of the PDP and the BJP’s ability to retain its seats in the Jammu region.

What Is A Hung Assembly?

A hung assembly occurs when no political party in an election secures enough seats to form a majority government. In such a situation, no party or alliance can establish a government without securing the backing of other parties.

If the election results in a hung assembly, the Governor typically invites the leader of the largest party to form a temporary government. The party is then given 10 days to gather support and achieve a majority.

Should the party fail to secure a majority within this period, the Governor dissolves the government, and the state proceeds to a re-election.

Look back at the 2014 results

The 2014 J&K Assembly elections were among the most competitive in a decade for the former state. The PDP emerged as the largest party, winning 28 seats, all in the Kashmir region, but still falling short of the 44-seat majority in the then 87-member Assembly.

The BJP secured 25 seats, all from the Jammu region, and formed a coalition government with the PDP. The National Conference (NC), led by Farooq Abdullah, won 15 seats, while the Congress, an NC ally until the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, secured 12 seats.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage  

Filed under

Election 2024 hung assembly jammu and kashmir assembly Trending news

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox