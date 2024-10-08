Election FAQ: What Is Hung Assembly? Jammu And Kashmir Result Might Give An Edge To Congress-NC

The 2014 J&K Assembly elections were among the most competitive in a decade for the former state. The PDP emerged as the largest party, winning 28 seats, all in the Kashmir region, but still falling short of the 44-seat majority in the then 87-member Assembly.

J&K Assembly Election Result Live: With vote counting scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. today under tight security, the outcome of the election will mark Jammu and Kashmir’s first elected government since the repeal of Article 370 in 2019.

The overall voter turnout across the three phases of this decade’s first election in J&K stood at 63.45%, slightly below the 2014 turnout but significantly higher than that of the recent Lok Sabha elections.

What do exit polls indicate?

According to exit polls, no single party is expected to secure a majority of 46 seats in the 90-member assembly. However, four survey agencies—Dainik Bhaskar, India Today–C Voter, Peoples Pulse, and Axis My India—projected a slight advantage for the Congress-National Conference alliance, forecasting at least 35 seats for them.

The BJP is predicted to win at least 20 seats, while the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is expected to secure 4-7 seats. Two key trends from the exit polls are the sharp decline of the PDP and the BJP’s ability to retain its seats in the Jammu region.

What Is A Hung Assembly?

A hung assembly occurs when no political party in an election secures enough seats to form a majority government. In such a situation, no party or alliance can establish a government without securing the backing of other parties.

If the election results in a hung assembly, the Governor typically invites the leader of the largest party to form a temporary government. The party is then given 10 days to gather support and achieve a majority.

Should the party fail to secure a majority within this period, the Governor dissolves the government, and the state proceeds to a re-election.

Look back at the 2014 results

The 2014 J&K Assembly elections were among the most competitive in a decade for the former state. The PDP emerged as the largest party, winning 28 seats, all in the Kashmir region, but still falling short of the 44-seat majority in the then 87-member Assembly.

The BJP secured 25 seats, all from the Jammu region, and formed a coalition government with the PDP. The National Conference (NC), led by Farooq Abdullah, won 15 seats, while the Congress, an NC ally until the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, secured 12 seats.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage