Fire Erupts At A 8-Storey Building In Mumbai, No Casualties Reported

On Saturday afternoon, April 13, a fire erupted on the third and fourth floors of the Balaram building, situated at Bandra-Kurla Complex. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the eight-storey building, adjacent to the family court. According to reports, the fire erupted around 3:15pm

Fortunately, there have been no reported injuries in the incident, as revealed by a fire brigade official. Described as a ‘level one’ fire, denoting a minor incident, the blaze prompted the deployment of four fire engines and water tankers to tackle the situation.

This story is developing. Further details are awaited.