First Ram Navami Post-Ram Temple Enthronement; PM Modi Sends Wishes

Ayodhya is abuzz with excitement as it prepares to celebrate its first Ram Navami on Wednesday following the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony at the grand Ram temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sentiments of joy and gratitude, remarking that after five centuries of anticipation, people now have the privilege of celebrating the festival in such a significant manner.

“This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is filled with unparalleled joy during this celebration of Rama Navami. After waiting for 5 centuries, today we have the privilege of celebrating this Rama Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the reward of so many years of hard penance and sacrifice by the countrymen,” PM Modi shared on X platform.

The first Ram Navami after the Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya is a generational milestone, weaving together centuries of devotion with a new era of hope and progress. This is a day crores of Indians waited for. Innumerable people devoted their lives to this sacred cause. May the… pic.twitter.com/2aJMLn1hhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2024

Extending heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, the Prime Minister recalled the vibrant memories of the Pran Pratistha ceremony in Ayodhya, stating that the event continues to resonate vividly in his mind with the same energy and enthusiasm.

The sentiments expressed by PM Modi reflect the deep-rooted significance of the occasion for Ayodhya and the entire nation, as devotees eagerly await the festive celebrations in the wake of the Ram temple’s historic establishment. The enthronement of Ram Lalla in the magnificent temple marks a profound milestone in the spiritual and cultural heritage of Ayodhya, culminating years of devotion and dedication by countless individuals across the country.

As preparations unfold for the grand Ram Navami festivities, Ayodhya becomes a focal point of devotion and celebration, embodying the spirit of unity and reverence towards Lord Ram. The occasion represents a momentous chapter in the journey of Ayodhya and serves as a testament to the enduring faith and perseverance of the Indian populace.

PM Modi’s message encapsulates the collective joy and gratitude felt by the nation on this auspicious day, underscoring the significance of the Ram temple’s completion and the subsequent commencement of traditional festivities in Ayodhya.