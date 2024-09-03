Former Atlas Cycles President Salil Kapoor Dies by Suicide in Delhi

Authorities have recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Kapoor purportedly accuses four individuals of harassment, leading to his tragic decision.

Former President of Atlas Cycles, Salil Kapoor, was found dead at his residence on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Lane in Delhi after allegedly shooting himself, according to police reports on Tuesday. Authorities have recovered a suicide note from the scene in which Kapoor purportedly accuses four individuals of harassment, leading to his tragic decision.

Initial investigations reveal that the incident occurred while Kapoor was seated in the prayer room of his home, where he allegedly used a revolver to take his own life. The exact timing of the incident has not been disclosed, but police teams promptly arrived at the residence upon receiving information about the tragedy.

A senior official from the Delhi Police stated, “We have recovered a suicide note from the residence of Salil Kapoor, former President of Atlas Cycles. The note contains allegations of harassment against certain individuals. A detailed investigation is currently underway to verify these claims and understand the circumstances leading to his death.”

The police are in the process of questioning those named in the note and are also examining Kapoor’s recent activities and communications to gather more insights. The firearm used in the incident has been seized for forensic analysis.

Salil Kapoor was a prominent figure in the Indian bicycle manufacturing industry, having led Atlas Cycles, a company with a rich legacy dating back several decades. His sudden demise has shocked industry peers, employees, and acquaintances who remember him for his contributions to the company’s growth and the cycling sector at large.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and statements from family members have not been released at this time. Authorities have urged the public and media to respect the family’s privacy as they navigate through this difficult period.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the police have assured that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined to ensure justice and clarity regarding the allegations mentioned in the suicide note.



