Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Sandip Ghosh Remanded To CBI Custody For 8 Days

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has been sent to eight days of police custody.

Earlier, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital’s former principal Sandip Ghosh and 3 others brought to Alipore Judges Court in connection with RG Kar Medical College and Hospital financial irregularities case. They were arrested by CBI anti-corruption branch last night.

 

The Central Bureau of Investigation requested a 10-day custody, emphasizing that the corruption case involves a complex network that requires comprehensive investigation.

“We have apprehended only four individuals so far. There is a broader network that must be uncovered, and therefore, we need their custody for detailed interrogation,” the CBI stated in the Alipore Judges Court.

On Monday, the agency arrested Ghosh, his security guard, and two suppliers associated with the hospital where a 31-year-old trainee doctor was reportedly raped and murdered last month.

The CBI has charged Ghosh under an FIR with Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy), alongside Section 420 IPC (cheating and dishonesty) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Tags:

Kolkata rape case RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh Remanded To CBI Custody For 8 Days
