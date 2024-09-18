Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Former Chinese Navy Officer Sentenced To Eight Months For Illegal Entry Into Taiwan

A 60-year-old former Chinese navy officer surnamed Ruan was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday for illegally entering Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Former Chinese Navy Officer Sentenced To Eight Months For Illegal Entry Into Taiwan

A 60-year-old former Chinese navy officer surnamed Ruan was sentenced to eight months in prison on Wednesday for illegally entering Taiwan, Taiwan News reported.

Ruan travelled from the Chinese province of Fujian by speedboat and arrived at the Tamsui ferry pier in New Taipei 12 hours after his departure, on June 9.

Further, he claimed that he wanted to escape the communist-ruled country and claim political asylum in Taiwan. When he was detained, he told police the authorities in China had found news items critical of the government when they looked at his phone in May, as per Taiwan News.

Appeals against the verdict by the Shilin District Court are still possible. The suspect did not appear in court. The court found him guilty of illegal entry, Taiwan News reported, citing Liberty Times.

China had ordered him to delete the items from the phone and restricted his movements, barring him from leaving the country, he said. During his court case, he reportedly handed over a drawing of Chinese naval positions along the Fujian coast.

According to Taiwan News, investigators in Taiwan found Ruan had once served as a captain in the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN).

The verdict came less than a week after another Chinese man arrived in Taiwan’s Linkou by inflatable boat after a trip from Ningbo. The coast guard said that due to its small size and slow speed, it had been difficult for radar to spot the intruder.

Meanwhile, recently a debt-ridden Chinese man illegally tried to enter Taiwan. The man was found on a rubber dinghy in waters near the northern city of New Taipei on Saturday, Focus Taiwan stated.

An official from Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said that they got information at 6:30 am (local time) from the New Taipei Fire Department that a person was spotted near the Houkeng River estuary in New

Taipei’s Linkou District, which is along a coastal expressway.

The official said that on reaching the spot, they discovered a rubber dinghy about 100 metres from the shore, Focus Taiwan reported.

Around 7 am, CGA personnel, along with New Taipei firefighters, brought the 30-year-old Chinese man, Wang, to the shore from the dinghy.

He was sent to the hospital as he was suffering from severe dehydration, Focus Taiwan quoted the CGA official as saying. Wang said that he came to Taiwan to start a new life as he was heavily in debt back home in China.

(WIth ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: What Is A Pager And Why Outdated Pagers Are Used By Hezbollah? A Closer Look At The Lebanon Explosions

Filed under

Chinese Navy Officer Taiwan

Also Read

Hezbollah Handheld Radios Explode Day After Remote-Detonated Pager Attacks

Hezbollah Handheld Radios Explode Day After Remote-Detonated Pager Attacks

CM Yogi Hails Cabinet Approval, Calls It “Milestone”

CM Yogi Hails Cabinet Approval, Calls It “Milestone”

Another Monkeypox Case Reported In India, 38 Year Old Man Diagnosed

Another Monkeypox Case Reported In India, 38 Year Old Man Diagnosed

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japanese Waters Considered Closer Than Ever

Chinese Aircraft Carrier Enters Japanese Waters Considered Closer Than Ever

BSP Chief Mayawati supports ‘One Nation One Election’

BSP Chief Mayawati supports ‘One Nation One Election’

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox