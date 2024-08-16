Amid the ongoing nationwide chaos over the brutal rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Prof. Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was summoned by the CBI. This was followed after he approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protection. He claimed that he had a life threat.

In response to the plea, the court has asked the state to provide him with police protection. It also asked his counsel to file a separate affidavit if anything else needs to be mentioned or any other claims.

The centre has issued notice over the surging crime against the doctors.

The Ministry of Family and Healthcare issued a notice regarding the rising concern over the traumatising rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The notice states that if any violence is witnessed against any health care worker while on duty, the head of the particular institution shall be responsible for filling out an institutional FIR within six hours.

The notice reads, “Recently it as been observed that violence has become common against Doctors and other healthcare staff in Government Hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression.

In the view of above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filling an Institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident.”

