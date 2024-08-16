Sunday, August 18, 2024

‘FIR Within 6 Hours Of Crime’: Government Issues Fresh Notice Amid Kolkata Rape Case Chaos

The Ministry of Family and Healthcare issued a notice regarding the rising concern over the traumatising rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The notice states that if any violence is witnessed against any health care worker while on duty, the head of the particular institution shall be responsible for filling out an institutional FIR within six hours.

The notice reads, “Recently it as been observed that violence has become common against Doctors and other healthcare staff in Government Hospitals. A number of health workers suffer physical violence during the course of their duty. Many are threatened or exposed to verbal aggression.

In the view of above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any health care worker while on duty, the Head of Institution shall be responsible for filling an Institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident.”

