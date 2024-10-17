Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Assam: Four Coaches of Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail

The train, which operates between Agartala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, derailed while passing through Dibalong station.

Assam: Four Coaches of Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express Derail

Four coaches, including the engine, of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Dibalong railway station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district at approximately 3:55 PM today. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The train, which operates between Agartala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, derailed while passing through Dibalong station. Railway officials are currently investigating the cause of the derailment, and efforts are underway to clear the affected tracks to minimize disruption to other services.

Passengers on board were safely evacuated, and arrangements are being made to assist them further. A railway spokesperson confirmed that safety protocols were followed to ensure the well-being of all travelers involved.

For those seeking information or assistance regarding the incident, helpline numbers have been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126. Rail officials are advising travelers to check for updates on alternate routes and rescheduled services to facilitate their journeys.

ALSO READ: Railways Restores Services In Main Line Following Tamil Nadu Train Accident

Filed under

assam news Breaking news Train Accident train derail
Advertisement

Also Read

Adani Enterprises Raises USD 500 Million Primary Equity To Further Its Growth Plans

Adani Enterprises Raises USD 500 Million Primary Equity To Further Its Growth Plans

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Spine Health Awareness, Risks Associated With Extended Work Hours

Spine Health Awareness, Risks Associated With Extended Work Hours

Google Expands AI-Powered Innovations In Healthcare, Agriculture & Waste Management In India

Google Expands AI-Powered Innovations In Healthcare, Agriculture & Waste Management In India

Direct Tax Collections Jump 182% In 10 Years To Over Rs 19.60 Trn In FY24

Direct Tax Collections Jump 182% In 10 Years To Over Rs 19.60 Trn In FY24

Entertainment

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In Victoria Secret’s Comeback Show

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In

What Is Hansika Motwani’s Net Worth? Actress Buys A New Lavish Home With Husband Sohael Khaturiya

What Is Hansika Motwani’s Net Worth? Actress Buys A New Lavish Home With Husband Sohael

Madhur Bhandarkar Set to Reveal Untold Stories in ‘Wives of Bollywood’

Madhur Bhandarkar Set to Reveal Untold Stories in ‘Wives of Bollywood’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox