Four coaches, including the engine, of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express derailed near Dibalong railway station in Assam’s Dima Hasao district at approximately 3:55 PM today. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

The train, which operates between Agartala and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, derailed while passing through Dibalong station. Railway officials are currently investigating the cause of the derailment, and efforts are underway to clear the affected tracks to minimize disruption to other services.

Passengers on board were safely evacuated, and arrangements are being made to assist them further. A railway spokesperson confirmed that safety protocols were followed to ensure the well-being of all travelers involved.

For those seeking information or assistance regarding the incident, helpline numbers have been established at Lumding: 03674 263120 and 03674 263126. Rail officials are advising travelers to check for updates on alternate routes and rescheduled services to facilitate their journeys.

