From Taking Minor To Hospital To Killing Him, How School Teachers Planed Black Magic

A devastating incident came to light in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a minor boy of second standard was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, September 25th. The incident happened at DL Public School.

The boy’s father, Krishan Kushwaha, had rushed to the school after receiving a call from the school’s director, Dinesh Baghel, informing him that his son had fallen ill and was being taken to the hospital. To the father’s horror, he later discovered his son’s lifeless body in Baghel’s car instead of a hospital. The grim discovery set off an intense investigation, revealing a deeply disturbing motive behind the young boy’s death.

The Black Magic Horror

According to the police investigation, the child was murdered as part of a bizarre black magic ritual, intended to bring “success and fame” to the school. The horrifying act took place within the school premises at Rasgawan, under the jurisdiction of Sahpau Police Station. The police quickly arrested five individuals, including the school director, Dinesh Baghel, his father Jashodhan Singh, and three professors—Laxman Singh, Veerpal Singh, and Ramprakash Solanki—who were all implicated in the ritual killing.

Hathras Superintendent of Police, Nipun Agarwal, confirmed the disturbing findings, stating, “The boy was sacrificed as part of a black magic ritual for the school’s success and glory.” Agarwal added that the investigation is ongoing, and they are looking into whether more people were involved in the crime.

Not the first time of practicing black magic

Disturbingly, this was not the first time the suspects had attempted such a ritual. According to the police, Baghel’s father, Jashodhan Singh, was deeply involved in occult practices and had tried to sacrifice another boy earlier in a similar black magic ritual. Fortunately, that attempt had failed. Jashodhan, along with his son and the three teachers, believed in the power of these dark rituals to bring prosperity and recognition to the school.

The shocking murder has left the local community in disbelief, as parents and students grapple with the horrific revelations. A sense of fear and outrage now hangs over the town, as people come to terms with the fact that those entrusted with educating and caring for children could commit such an atrocity.

Local authorities are continuing their investigation to uncover further details of this heinous crime, ensuring that all those responsible are brought to justice.