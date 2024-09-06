Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Anant Ambani Donates 20-Kg Gold Crown To Lalbaugcha Raja

Ahead of the much anticipated Ganesh Chaturthi, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani recently donated a 20-kg gold crown worth Rs. 15 crore to Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja.

Anant Ambani & Lalbaugcha Raja

Over the past 15 years, Anant Ambani has supported the Lalbaugcha Raja committee through various initiatives.

His relationship with Lalbaugcha Raja is such, that Reliance Foundation has supported several health-related projects for the committee.

During the Covid pandemic, the Lalbaugcha Raja committee experienced financial difficulties in social work.

Then, Anant Ambani provided a crucial support to the committee, including 24 dialysis machines for the committee’s patient aid fund.

Subsequently, he has also been appointed as an executive advisor to the Lalbaugcha Raja committee.

Further, he regularly attends events during Ganeshotsav and participates in the idol’s immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty Beach.

Yesterday, the first look of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled in the evening. The idol, dressed in maroon and decorated with elaborate jewelry, featured an opulent gold crown as the highlight of this year’s display. This crown was meticulously crafted over a period of two months.

About Lalbaugcha Raja

Known as the ‘King of Lalbaug,’ Lalbaugcha Raja is the most visited Ganesh mandal in Mumbai, attracting thousands of devotees from all walks of life each year.

The Ganeshotsav, which begins on September 7, is a major festival in Maharashtra, featuring ten days of vibrant celebrations, rituals, and culminating in the grand visarjan, where Ganesha idols are immersed in water to the sounds of chants and music.