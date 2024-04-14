Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Claims Responsibility for Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence

In a concerning development, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has allegedly taken responsibility for the recent firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence. Anmol, who is wanted in India and reportedly hiding in the US, posted a message on social media referring to the incident as a “trailer” and issuing a direct warning to the actor.

“We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don’t have the habit of talking much,” the post by Anmol Bishnoi read.

The firing incident occurred early Sunday morning, where two unidentified bike-borne individuals fired four rounds outside Salman Khan’s residence at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.

Following the alarming incident, security measures around the actor’s house have been significantly heightened. Crime branch units, local police, and forensic teams swiftly responded to the scene to investigate and collect bullet shell evidence.

It’s noteworthy that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and another wanted criminal, Goldy Brar, have previously issued death threats to Salman Khan. Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang has been linked to various criminal activities, including the targeted killing of Punjabi singer and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala.

Anmol Bishnoi, alias Bhanu, is an accused fugitive in Moose Wala’s murder case and has evaded Indian authorities using false identities, including a fake passport. Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged Anmol Bishnoi in connection with Moose Wala’s murder.

Reports indicate that Anmol Bishnoi has been constantly changing his whereabouts to evade capture. In 2023, he was reportedly sighted in Kenya, highlighting the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in apprehending high-profile criminal fugitives.

Salman Khan has faced persistent threats from criminal elements, with a previous e-mail threat attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In response to these threats, Salman Khan has been granted a personal weapon license, allowing him to carry a firearm for personal protection, supported by trained security personnel.

The unfolding situation underscores the serious nature of threats faced by prominent figures in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the importance of robust security measures and law enforcement efforts to ensure public safety amidst ongoing criminal activities.