Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan's Bandra Home, Investigation Ongoing

Unidentified assailants opened fire outside the residence of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in Mumbai’s Bandra early Sunday morning, as confirmed by the police.

Reports indicate that the incident occurred around 5 am, with three rounds of gunfire being reported. The Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch swiftly responded to the scene to initiate an investigation.

“Today at around 5 am, two unidentified people opened fire outside the house of actor Salman Khan in Bandra. Police have received information about 3 rounds of firing. Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch has reached the spot for investigation,” stated the Mumbai police.

Following the shooting, security has been heightened outside Salman Khan’s residence. Additionally, a forensic team is present at the location to gather evidence. Police are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and surrounding locality in efforts to identify the perpetrators.

Further details regarding the incident are yet to be disclosed as the investigation unfolds.