Goa: PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 1330 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday participated in ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit Goa 2047’ programme and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 1330 crore.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the permanent campus of the National Institute of Technology Goa to the nation.

According to the Prime Minister Office, the recently constructed campus offers a variety of amenities to meet the needs of the Institute’s faculty, staff, and students, including a sports field, lecture halls, administrative buildings, health centers, staff housing, and hostels.

The National Institute of Watersports’ new campus was also dedicated by the prime minister. In order to promote the growth of watersports and water rescue operations that serve the general public as well as the armed forces, the institute will launch 28 specially designed courses. In South Goa, the prime minister opened a 100 TPD integrated waste management facility. According to the PMO, it has been planned for the scientific treatment of 40 TPD of dry waste and 60 TPD of wet waste. It also has a 500 KW solar power plant that produces extra electricity.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for Passenger Ropeway, along with associated tourism activities, connecting Panaji and Reis Magos. The foundation stone for the construction of a 100 MLD Water Treatment Plant in South Goa will be laid by him.

He also distributed appointment orders to 1930 new government recruits across various departments under Rozgar Mela and handed over sanction letters to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes.