Godavari River Surges to 48 Feet at Bhadrachalam: Flood Alert Issued

The water level in the Godavari River reached 48 feet at Bhadrachalam at 2:09 PM on Monday, prompting authorities to issue flood warnings. The Bhadrachalam Revenue Divisional Officer sent a fax to the Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer and Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector & District Magistrate.

A second warning was issued, advising all officers to take necessary action. “Godavari Floods 2024, Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Bhadrachalam Division & Mandal, Godavari Water Level reached 48 feet on July 22, 2024, at 2:09 PM. Second warning issued, forecast indicates further rise,” the officer said. The rise is due to floodwater from upstream.

