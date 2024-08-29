Gujarat Rain: Roads Blocked & Bridge Portion Swept Away In Jamnagar

As Gujarat Continues to witness heavy rainfall, a shocking incident has come to the fore. A section of a small bridge on Sir PN Road at Jamnagar has been washed away. As a result, it has drastically affected commuter's movement.

As Gujarat Continues to witness heavy rainfall, a shocking incident has come to the fore. A section of a small bridge on Sir PN Road at Jamnagar has been washed away. As a result, it has drastically affected commuter’s movement.

Further, due to flooding the road linking Padana Patiya to Changa Patiya, has now been closed. Meanwhile, at the Gujarat government’s request, six Army columns are actively engaged in rescue operations in the hardest-hit areas.

Also Read: Gujarat Floods: Indian Army Deploys 6 Columns for Urgent Rescue Operations

Moreover, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is also on the ground, having rescued 95 people as part of their ongoing operations.

As of Wednesday, over 5,000 people have been relocated and more than 12,000 rescued, following severe rainfall in Vadodara. Reports Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.

Must Read: Gujarat Floods: Death Toll Rises To 28; Army Called in for Relief Operations

In the meantime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with state’s Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to evaluate the flood situation and review the response measures. As per Patel, PM Modi has offered guidance on sanitation and public health in the affected areas & has reiterated Central Government support.