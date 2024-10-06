Gwalior’s Historic Day: First T20 Match And New MEMU Train Initiative

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday expressed his happiness over Gwalior receiving its first international cricket match and the introduction of a new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train.

Gwalior is set to host its inaugural international cricket match between India and Bangladesh today, alongside the launch of the new MEMU train, which aims to improve connectivity and make travel more convenient for residents and visitors alike.

“Today, Gwalior is getting two gifts. The first international cricket match will be played at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium. For the first time, Gwalior is hosting a T20 match, and it is going to create history. Yesterday, I also inspected the stadium, and it looks good,” Scindia told reporters.

Discussing the MEMU train, he mentioned that it was his father’s dream to convert the narrow gauge train from Gwalior to Sheopur into a broad gauge. “Today we are inaugurating the MEMU train, and it should take full shape as soon as possible. My effort is that it should go to Sheopur and then to Kota,” he added.

The Union Minister earlier noted that the capacity of the Shrimant Madhav Rao Scindia International Cricket Stadium is 30,000. The newly inaugurated stadium is ready to welcome fans and players, promising an exhilarating match between the two cricketing nations.

Following the Test series, India and Bangladesh will face off in a three-match T20I series. Right-hand batter Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game, with Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma selected as wicketkeeper-batters.

Young left-hand opener Abhishek Sharma returns to the squad after being dropped from the Sri Lanka T20Is. The players accompanying him include Riyan Parag and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, and Shivam Dube have been included as all-rounders.

Ravi Bishnoi and Varun Chakaravarthy have been chosen as spinners, while Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, and Mayank Yadav are the seamers.

The first match of the series will be played in Gwalior on October 6, followed by the second and third matches on October 9 (Delhi) and October 12 (Hyderabad), respectively.

India’s T20I squad for the Bangladesh series includes: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Mayank Yadav.

