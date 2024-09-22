Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Hardik Pandya Reunites With His Son First Time Since Divorce | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently had an emotional reunion with his son, Agastya, for the first time since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic.

Hardik Pandya Reunites With His Son First Time Since Divorce | Watch

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya recently had an emotional reunion with his son, Agastya, for the first time since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. The couple, who married in 2020 and renewed their vows in 2023, announced their separation in July this year. Following the divorce, Agastya traveled to Serbia with his mother, Natasa. Earlier this month, Natasa brought Agastya back to Mumbai and dropped him at Hardik’s residence. However, Hardik, who was on a holiday, missed the opportunity to see his son at that time.

In a heartwarming video that has gone viral, Hardik is seen overjoyed to be reunited with Agastya. The video captures the cricketer lifting his son and his brother Krunal Pandya’s son, showing his clear excitement at seeing Agastya after their time apart.

The couple’s decision to separate was made public through social media, with both Hardik and Natasa choosing to move forward on different paths.

In August, reports surfaced suggesting that the couple’s split was due to incompatibility. A source revealed that Natasa struggled to adapt to Hardik’s flamboyant personality. “He was too full of himself. Natasa realized there was a significant gap between them. Despite trying to match up to his energy, it made her uncomfortable, and after a while, it became exhausting,” the insider said. The source added that Natasa’s decision to part ways was gradual, stemming from this growing discomfort over time.

In terms of cricket, Hardik Pandya has not been part of the Indian Test squad for over six years and is not expected to return anytime soon. While Hardik remains out of the Test format, the Indian team secured a victory against Bangladesh in the first Test by a margin of 280 runs, leading the series 1-0. The final match will take place in Kanpur on September 27.

