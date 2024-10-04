Former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu is at the top of the list, with a staggering Rs 417 crore in declared assets.

As Haryana gears up for its Assembly elections on October 5, 2024, the financial disclosures of candidates have revealed stark differences in their wealth. These declarations have shown the immense financial power of some candidates. Former finance minister Captain Abhimanyu, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is at the top of the list. With a staggering Rs 417 crore in declared assets, he is by far the wealthiest candidate in this electoral race.

Alongside him is independent candidate Savitri Jindal, with assets worth Rs 270 crore. Other prominent figures, such as former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala also feature on the list of wealthy candidates.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Top Candidates And Their Wealth

Captain Abhimanyu

Haryana’s wealthiest candidate is BJP’s Captain Abhimanyu. With declared assets amounting to Rs 417 crore, the 56-year-old former finance minister has a robust financial portfolio. His affidavit reveals that his combined movable and immovable assets, including those of his wife, total Rs 369.03 crore and Rs 47.96 crore, respectively. Though Captain Abhimanyu reportedly has only Rs 1.1 lakh in cash, his investments in bonds, shares, and debentures stand at an impressive Rs 251 crore. His declaration also includes gold and other valuables worth Rs 21.53 lakh, further cementing his position as the wealthiest candidate in the race.

Savitri Jindal

Running as an independent candidate from the Hisar constituency, Savitri Jindal, the 76-year-old widow of industrialist OP Jindal, ranks second on the wealth list with declared assets of Rs 270 crore. Her moveable assets are valued at Rs 190 crore, while her immovable assets amount to Rs 80 crore. Despite her significant wealth, Savitri Jindal’s affidavit reveals she does not own a car.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is contesting from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi constituency, has declared assets worth Rs 26.48 crore. Hooda’s moveable assets stand at Rs 7.20 crore, while his immovable assets total Rs 19.28 crore. His financial declaration also includes gold valued at Rs 1.32 crore.

Abhay Singh Chautala

Abhay Singh Chautala, the leader of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and candidate from Ellenabad, has declared assets worth Rs 61 crore. His affidavit highlights moveable assets valued at Rs 37.31 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 23.70 crore. Chautala’s wealth portfolio includes two tractors, a jeep, four cars, gold valued at Rs 60.90 lakh, silver worth Rs 1.70 lakh, and diamonds worth Rs 15 lakh. His financial standing, coupled with his political influence, makes him a significant contender in the elections.

Dushyant Chautala

Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and former deputy chief minister, is another notable figure in the wealth rankings. Contesting from Uchana Kalan, Chautala has declared assets worth Rs 82.08 crore. His moveable assets total Rs 35.73 crore, while his immovable assets amount to Rs 46.35 crore. His wealth also includes gold valued at Rs 1.85 crore and diamonds worth Rs 62.90 lakh, placing him among the wealthiest candidates in the race.

MUST READ: Haryana Polls: Will Bhupinder Hooda Contest For CM Post Or Pass The Torch to His Son?