Haryana Polls: Will Bhupinder Hooda Contest For CM Post Or Pass The Torch to His Son?

As Haryana gears up for a single-phase election on October 5, anticipation is building around the exit polls that will offer crucial insights into the state’s political future. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), exit poll predictions for the Haryana Assembly will be released after 6:30 PM on the same day, ensuring voters cast their ballots free from undue influence.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda, an eminent figure in Haryana politics, has indicated that he is in the race for the chief ministerial position if his party, the Indian National Congress, secures victory. When asked whether his son, Deepender Hooda, might also be in contention for the top job, Hooda brushed off the suggestion, stating, “I am neither tired nor retired.”

Bhupinder Hooda Eyes For Comeback

Bhupinder Hooda’s response clarified his determination to make a political comeback after being out of power for a decade. Having served as Haryana’s chief minister from 2005 to 2014, Hooda remains one of the most prominent leaders in the state, particularly among the influential Jat community, which makes up about one-fourth of Haryana’s population. His leadership remains crucial to Congress’ strategy in the state, where his experience and regional influence are seen as key assets.

Confident about his party’s chances in the upcoming elections, Hooda predicted a “massive” mandate for the Congress. However, when asked who would ultimately be chosen as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, he deferred the decision to the party’s high command, stating that any choice made would be acceptable to him.

Other Contenders In The Congress

While Hooda’s ambitions are clear, he is not the only Congress leader eyeing the chief ministerial seat. Senior leaders Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala are also big contenders for the role. However, Hooda does not see this internal competition as a sign of discord. “It is a good thing,” he said. “If you do not have ‘ichcha’ (ambition) in politics, then your politics will become stagnant. More the claimants, more the strength we (Congress) will derive.”

BJP Faces Anti-Incumbency Challenges

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has governed Haryana since 2014, is facing growing anti-incumbency sentiment. Key issues such as unemployment, rural development, and strained relations with farmers are creating significant challenges for the saffron party. These factors have bolstered Congress’ optimism about its chances in the state.

Earlier, the ECI had rescheduled the Haryana Assembly polls, moving the voting date from October 1 to October 5, and setting October 8 as the date for vote counting. The change applies to both the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana assembly elections.

