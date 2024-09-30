Kumari Selja Shares State With Rahul Gandhi, Shuts Rumors Of Joining BJP

Congress leader Kumari Selja shared a stage with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in Haryana today, putting to rest rumors of her joining the BJP.

Congress leader Kumari Selja shared a stage with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi in Haryana today, putting to rest rumors of her joining the BJP. Standing side by side with the Gandhis, she showed solidarity with the party amidst talks of internal discord. Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also present, and Rahul Gandhi was seen holding hands with both Selja and Hooda, symbolizing unity.

The occasion was part of Rahul Gandhi’s “Vijay Sankalp Yatra” in Naraingarh, Ambala district. To emphasize party unity, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha shared a photo from the event on X (formerly Twitter), downplaying reports of infighting within the Haryana Congress.

Earlier this year, Kumari Selja won the Sirsa seat in the Lok Sabha elections. However, she had expressed interest in contesting the upcoming Haryana state elections, a request that the Congress reportedly turned down. Her absence from a press conference where the party announced its key promises for Haryana raised eyebrows, fueling speculation about her dissatisfaction.

If Selja had contested and won the state elections, it would have triggered a bypoll for her Lok Sabha seat. Congress, not wanting to risk losing the seat, preferred to keep her in Parliament.

Speaking to the media, Kumari Selja affirmed her loyalty to the party, stating, “I am a loyal worker, a good soldier. There should never be any doubts about my commitment to the party and the state.” However, she admitted that she had hoped to serve as a legislator in Haryana and acknowledged that there were important issues that the Congress leadership was working on.

Meanwhile, the BJP tried to capitalize on her frustration. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hinted that someone in her position might reconsider their options, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini accused the Congress of being “anti-Dalit.” Selja, a prominent Dalit leader and former union minister, dismissed these remarks, questioning how much respect the BJP truly gives to Dalits.