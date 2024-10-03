As the countdown begins for the Haryana Assembly elections on October 5, political dynamics shift dramatically. With a fierce battle brewing among major parties, the stakes are high as Haryana's 20.1 million voters prepare to decide the fate of their next government.

Haryana Assembly elections, involving 90 seats, are scheduled for October 5, with vote counting set for October 8 in both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. The current Haryana Legislative Assembly will complete its tenure on November 3, 2024. The last election, held in October 2019, led to a coalition government between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), with Manohar Lal Khattar as chief minister.

In 2019, the BJP secured 40 seats, forming a coalition with JJP, which won 10 seats, while Congress took 31 seats. The BJP and JJP have since ended their alliance, and this year, the BJP, Congress, JJP, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will compete.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP lost five of the state’s parliamentary seats, while the Congress regained five seats after being shut out five years ago. Extrapolating these results to the Assembly segments, the BJP led in 44 out of 90 Assembly seats, Congress in 42, and AAP in four. Neither JJP nor Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) led in any segments.

Haryana Assembly Elections: Incumbent BJP Vs Resurgent Congress

For the BJP, the current situation differs from five years ago. Although the party won all 10 Lok Sabha seats five years ago, it fell short of a majority in the Assembly elections, securing only 40 seats, down from 47 in 2014. As a result, the party had to form a coalition with JJP. Several ministers, including Ram Bilas Sharma, Captain Abhimanyu, and others, lost their seats, leaving only Khattar and Anil Vij to retain theirs.

Five years later, the BJP has ended its alliance with JJP and replaced Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as chief minister to refresh its image and counter anti-incumbency. Since its Lok Sabha setback, the ruling party has introduced several welfare schemes to regain voter support. Meanwhile, the Congress, revitalized by its parliamentary election gains, is optimistic about ending the BJP’s rule, although internal unity remains a challenge.

AA declared to contest all 90 seats. Smaller parties like INLD, led by Abhay Chautala, and the Gopal Kanda-led Haryana Lokhit Party, which supports BJP, are also in the fray. INLD has allied with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

Haryana has 20.1 million eligible voters, including 10.6 million men, 9.5 million women, 452,000 first-time voters, and 4.09 million young voters.

1. Sonipat

In 2019, Surender Panwar from the INC won the Sonipat Haryana Assembly seat. He secured 79438 votes, while 46560 votes were polled in favour of Kavita Jain from the BJP.

Key candidates for 2024 elections

Nikhil Madaan: BJP

Surender Panwar: Congress

Devinder Gautam: AAP

Sardharam Singh: INLD

Sushil Kumar Manav: YTP

Vote share in 2019

In 2014, INC got 59.5 % votes while BJP got 34.9 % votes.

2. Safidon

Subash Gangoli from the INC was the winning candidate from the Safidon Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 57468 votes, while 53810 votes were polled in favour of Bachan Singh Arya of BJP.

Key Candidates

Ram Kumar Gautam: BJP

Subhash Gangoli: Congress

Nisha Deswal: AAP

Pinki Kundu: BSP

Sushil Bairagi: JJP

Vote share in 2019

INC got 42.3 % while BJP received 39.6 % votes in 2014.

3. Tohana

Devender Singh Babli from the JNJP was the winning candidate from Tohana, Haryana, in the 2019 Assembly elections. He secured 100752 votes, while 48450 votes were polled in favour of Subhash Barala from the BJP.

Key candidates

Devender Singh Babli: BJP

Paramvir Singh: Congress

Sukhvinder Singh: AAP

Hawa Singh Khobra: JJP

Kunal Karan Singh: INLD

Voter share in 2019

JNJP received 56.7 % , while BJP got 27.3 % in Tohana assembly seat.

4. Dabwali

Amit Sihag from the INC was the winning candidate from the Dabwali Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 66885 votes while 51238 votes were polled in favour of Aditya from the BJP.

Key candidates

Baldev Singh Mangiana: BJP

Amit Sihag: Congress

Kuldeep Singh Gadrana: AAP

Digvijay Singh Chautala: JJP

Aditya Devilal: INLD

Dana Ram: BSCP

Vote share in 2019

INC received 42.6 % while BJP got 32.6 % votes in this constituency in 2019.

5. Ellenabad

Abhay Singh Chautala from the INLD was the winning candidate from Ellenabad, Haryana, in the Assembly elections of 2019. He secured 57055 votes, while 45133 votes were polled in favour of Pawan Beniwal from the BJP.

Key candidates

Amir Chand Talwara: BJP

Bharat Singh Beniwal: Congress

Manish Arora: AAP

Anjani Ladha: JJP

Abhay Singh Chautala: INLD

Vote share in 2019

INLD got 37.9%, while the runner-up BJP got 30 % in 2019 in this seat.

6. Uklana

Anoop Dhanak from the JNJP was the winning candidate from Uklana Haryana in the 2019 Assembly elections. He secured 65369 votes, while 41676 votes were polled in favour of Asha Khedar from the BJP.

Key candidates

Anoop Dhanak: BJP

Naresh Selwal: Congress

Narender Khanna: AAP

Rohtash: JJP

Balraj Singh: INLD

Vote share in 2019

JNJP, who won this seat, received 46.8 % of votes, while BJP got 29.9% % votes.

7. Hisar

Dr. Kamal Gupta of the BJP was the winning candidate from Hisar Haryana in the Assembly elections of 2019, He secured 49675 votes, while 33843 votes were polled in favour of Ram Niwas Rara from the INC.

Key candidates

Dr. Kamal Gupta: BJP

Ram Niwas Rara: Congress

Sanjay Satrodia: AAP

Ravinder Ravi Ahuja: JJP

Shyam Lal: INLD

Vote share in 2019

BJP got 50.4%, while INC received 34.3% of votes in the 2019 elections in this seat.

8. Dadri

Sombir from the IND was the winning candidate from Dadri Haryana in the Assembly elections of 2019, He secured 43849 votes, while 29577 votes were polled in favour of Satpal Sangwan from the JNJP.

Key candidates

Sunil Satpal Sangwan: BJP

Manisha Sangwan: Congress

Dhan Raj Singh: AAP

Anand Sheora: BSP

Rajdeep Singh: JJP

Vote share in 2019

The independent candidate got 34.7 % votes, while the runner-up JNJP got 23.4 % votes.

9. Tosham

KiranChoudhry from the INC was the winning candidate from Tosham Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 72699 votes, while 54640 votes were polled in favour of Shashi Ranjan Parmar from the BJP.

Key candidates

Shruti Choudhry: BJP

Anirudh Chaudhary: Congress

Daljeet Singh: AAP

Om Singh: BSP

Rajesh Bhardwaj: JJP

Vote share in 2019

INC received 49.7%, while BJP, the runner-up party, got 37.4% of the votes in this seat.

10. Meham

Balraj Kundu, the IND candidate, was the winning candidate from Meham Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 49418 votes, while 37371 votes were polled in favour of Anand Singh Dangi from the INC.

Key candidates

Deepak Hooda: BJP

Balram Dangi: Congress

Vikash Nehra: AAP

Hawa Singh: BSP

Vote share in 2019

Independent candidate Balraj Kundu got 35.4 % votes, while Anand Singh Dangi of INC got 26.8 % in 2019.

11. Garhi-sampla-kiloi

Bhupinder Singh Hooda from the INC was the winning candidate from the Garhi-sampla-kiloi Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 97755 votes while 39443 votes were polled in favour of Satish Nandal from the BJP.

Key candidates

Manju: BJP

Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Congress

Parveen: AAP

Sushila Devi: JJP

Krishan: INLD

Vote share in 2019

INC got 65.8% of the vote share, while BJP got 26.6 % of the votes.

12. Kosli

Laxman Singh Yadav from the BJP was the winning candidate from Kosli Haryana in the Assembly elections 2019, He secured 78813 votes while 40189 votes were polled in favour of Yaduvender Singh from the INC.

Key candidates

Anil Yadav : BJP

Jagdish Yadav: Congress

Raj Kumar: BSP

Lavinder Singh: JJP

Vote share in 2019

BJP received 52.4 % in this seat while INC got 26.7 % votes.

