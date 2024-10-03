Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Rahul Gandhi To Hold Vijay Sankalp Rally In Nuh As Haryana Elections Near

Ahead of Haryana assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold two major public meetings today. 

Ahead of Haryana assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold two major public meetings today.

His visit is part of the Congress’s final effort to rally support across the state, as senior leaders from all major political parties, including the BJP, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, intensify their campaigns ahead of the elections.

Itinerary Of Rahul Gandhi 

His campaign will start with the Vijay Sankalp rally in Nuh, followed by a second gathering in Mahendragarh, marking the final day of campaigning before the polls.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized Gandhi’s visit, saying, “Rahul Gandhi, who made anti-reservation remarks abroad, is coming to Haryana for what seems like political tourism.”

He further added, that Gandhi would face tough questions from the youth, Dalits, and farmers of Haryana about various controversies, including land issues and promises made during his previous campaigns.

Meanwhile, haryana will head to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting scheduled for October 8.

Earlier in 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30. As the 2024 elections approach, both parties are vying for a larger share of the vote, aiming to secure leadership in the state.

Must Read: Haryana Elections 2024: Security Tightened, Paramilitary Deployed

(With Inputs From ANI)

