For the special series The Road Stop, NewsX travels to the vibrant streets of Kaithal, Haryana, alongside Congress MP Randeep Surjewala who is campaigning for his son Aditya Surjewala. Aditya is making his political debut. As the campaign trail heats up ahead of the crucial state elections on October 5th, NewsX joins the Surjewalas as they connect with constituents, rally support for the Congress party, and navigate the complex issues facing Kaithal.

About Kaithal Constituency

Kaithal is one of Haryana’s 90 assembly constituencies and falls under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat. With a population of around one million, the region is primarily rural, with about 78.3% living in the countryside. The area is also historically significant, with a rich legacy of royal rulers and cultural heritage. Economically, Kaithal is largely dependent on agriculture, and the region’s deep connection to farming is evident in its local politics.

Kaithal borders Punjab’s Patiala district and Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Jind, and Karnal districts. The constituency is also diverse, with about 90.7% Hindus, 8.15% Sikhs, and a small Muslim population. In the 2019 elections, Kaithal saw a voter turnout of 79.37%, highlighting the community’s engagement in the political process.

About the Surjewalas

This time, the Congress party has fielded 25-year-old Aditya Surjewala, the youngest candidate in the fray for Haryana’s assembly elections. He is a third-generation politician, following in the footsteps of his father, Randeep Surjewala, and his grandfather. Aditya, a Commerce graduate from the University of British Columbia, brings a modern and global perspective to his campaign. Though he has spent much of his life abroad, his family’s deep political roots in Kaithal give him a strong foundation in the local landscape.

Aditya faces a formidable opponent in two-time MLA Lela Ram Gujar of the BJP, but with the support of his father, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala, the young politician is generating significant buzz. Randeep Surjewala, a political heavyweight with a long career in Haryana and national politics, has held prominent roles, including serving as a cabinet minister and representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha.

Interview with Randeep Surjewala

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, Randeep Surjewala did not hold back as he voiced his concerns about the current state of affairs in Haryana. Reflecting on the key issues of farming, unemployment, and governance, Surjewala shared his sharp critique of the BJP’s policies.

“Kaithal is a farmer-dominated area. There is nothing beyond farming here. Agriculture is the backbone, whether it’s produce, export, or business,” he explained.

“This government has either lost its way or become vindictive. The Prime Minister misled farmers, trying to break the vital relationships between farmers and middlemen. The BJP has shown nothing but contempt for us.”

Surjewala also pointed to the ongoing unemployment crisis, painting a grim picture of Haryana’s youth. “Unemployment has skyrocketed to 47%. Young people are desperate—selling their houses and land just to leave the country. And tragically, many of them are dying abroad. We then spend millions to bring their bodies back. It’s heartbreaking.”

When asked about the possibility of the BJP reintroducing the controversial farm laws, Surjewala was unequivocal in his warning. “If they try to bring those laws back, as MP Kangana Ranaut has hinted, no one will sit silently. We will resist it, just like before.”

With tensions high and the election date looming, the stakes in Kaithal have never been higher.

