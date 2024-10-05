Haryana Elections 2024: CM Saini, Hooda, Phogat Face Off in Top Battles

The 2024 Haryana Assembly elections are currently underway with a total of 1,031 candidates in the fray, and 20,632 polling booths

The election is being viewed as a critical test of the political climate in Haryana, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vying for a third consecutive term. The Congress, meanwhile, is hoping for a comeback after spending a decade out of power.

Counting of votes will take place on October 8.

Key Political Parties: A Battle of Giants

Several key political parties are competing for dominance in this election:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Indian National Congress (INC)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in alliance with Azad Samaj Party

The campaign in Haryana has been intense, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the BJP’s charge. PM Modi held four major rallies across the state, criticizing the Congress for “keeping important issues entangled,” including the Ram Temple dispute. On the other side, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the Congress campaign, proclaiming that a “Congress storm” was coming and vowing that his party would open a “mohabbat ki dukan” (shop of love) in every corner of the state.

In the previous 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats, Congress secured 31, and the JJP garnered 10. The BJP formed the government with post-poll support from the JJP and several Independents, though the BJP and JJP alliance has since dissolved.

Key Candidates: Notable Figures and Rising Stars

The list of prominent candidates in the 2024 Haryana elections includes:

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini (Ladwa, BJP)

(Ladwa, BJP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INC)

(Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, INC) Dushyant Chautala (Uchana Kalan, JJP)

(Uchana Kalan, JJP) Anil Vij (Ambala Cantt, BJP)

(Ambala Cantt, BJP) Capt Abhimanyu (Narnaund, BJP)

(Narnaund, BJP) Vinesh Phogat (Julana, Congress)

(Julana, Congress) Brijendra Singh (Uchana Kalan, Congress)

(Uchana Kalan, Congress) Abhay Singh Chautala (Ellenabad, INLD)

(Ellenabad, INLD) Anurag Dhanda (Kalayat, AAP)

One of the most high-profile candidates is wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who joined Congress in September 2024 after her involvement in protests against the Wrestling Federation of India’s former chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Phogat, disqualified from the Paris Olympics, is now contesting from Julana in what many see as a significant political debut.

Dynastic Politics: A Central Feature of Haryana’s Elections

Dynastic politics are taking center stage in this election, with several key contests featuring political heirs and family members.

Brijendra Singh (Congress) is taking on Dushyant Chautala (JJP) in Uchana Kalan, marking a contest between political dynasties.

is taking on in Uchana Kalan, marking a contest between political dynasties. In Tosham, Shruti Chaudhary (BJP) and Anirudh Chaudhary (Congress), both cousins and political heirs, are battling it out.

and (Congress), both cousins and political heirs, are battling it out. In Dabwali, Devi Lal’s grandson Aditya Devi Lal (INLD) is challenging Digvijay Singh Chautala (JJP), another prominent member of the Chautala family.

Other notable dynastic contests include Bhavya Bishnoi, grandson of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, running from Adampur, and Arti Rao, daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, contesting from Ateli. These contests not only highlight the power of family legacies in Haryana but also add an extra layer of intrigue to the election results.

Independent Candidates and Key Constituencies

In addition to the major parties, several independent candidates are also making headlines. These include:

Savitri Jindal (Hisar)

(Hisar) Ranjit Chautala (Rania)

(Rania) Chitra Sarwara (Ambala Cantt)

Several rebels from both Congress and BJP have also thrown their hats into the ring, adding to the complexity of the election dynamics. The 2019 elections saw many Independent candidates play a crucial role in forming the government, and this year could see a similar trend.

The Outgoing Assembly: Shifting Power and Vacant Seats

In the outgoing Haryana Assembly, the BJP held 41 seats (including one won in a 2022 Adampur bypoll), while the Congress had 28 seats. The JJP held 6 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Haryana Lokhit Party each had one seat. Independents controlled four seats, with nine seats left vacant due to resignations or the passing of legislators.

Notably, the Badshahpur seat fell vacant after the death of Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad, while the Mulana seat was left open after Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary ran for Parliament and was elected from Ambala.

A Close Contest Between BJP and Congress

Most constituencies are expected to witness a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress. The Congress, which has left the Bhiwani seat for its INDIA bloc partner CPI(M), is aiming to capitalize on anti-incumbency sentiments. On the other hand, the BJP, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, is focusing on its achievements over the past decade and seeking a hat-trick of victories in the state.