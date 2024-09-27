The boy’s father, Krishan Kushwaha, had rushed to the school after receiving a call from the school’s director, Dinesh Baghel, informing him that his son had fallen ill and was being taken to the hospital.

A devastating incident came to light in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where a minor boy of second standard was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday, September 25th. The incident happened at DL Public School.

The boy’s father, Krishan Kushwaha, had rushed to the school after receiving a call from the school’s director, Dinesh Baghel, informing him that his son had fallen ill and was being taken to the hospital. To the father’s horror, he later discovered his son’s lifeless body in Baghel’s car instead of a hospital. The grim discovery set off an intense investigation, revealing a deeply disturbing motive behind the young boy’s death.

Investigating the case, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ashok Kumar Singh says, “On 23rd September, a student was murdered at the hostel of D.L. Public School under Sahpau PS. A case was registered under relevant sections on the basis of the statement of complainant. Five accused, including the owner of the school, have been arrested. They have been sent to judicial custody. Police will take action by investigating all angles…”

Victim’s Grandfather On The Brutal Incident

On Hathras school student murder | The victim student’s grandfather, Mann Singh says, “He was killed by strangling. When we reached the incident spot, they (the accused) ran away with the child…We caught them in Agra with the child and the school bag…”

