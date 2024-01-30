Hemant Soren states will record statement before ED on Wednesday

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, wrote a letter to the Enforcement Directorate stating that he will record his statement in front of the agency officials on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at his home. The chief minister of Jharkhand said that interrogating him at this time was more politically motivated and intended to sabotage the operation of his government, even though he agreed to have his statement recorded.

“You are well aware that the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly will be held between 2nd and 29th February 2024 and the undersigned will be pre-occupied with preparations for the same apart from other prior scheduled official engagements,” the letter written by Soren to ED’s Ranchi office said.

“In these circumstances, your insistence to record a further statement of the undersigned on or before 31 January 2024 reeks of malice and reveals your political agenda to disrupt the functioning of the State Government and prevent an elected representative of the people from discharging his official duties,” Soren’s letter to the ED said.

The “acts are justified; they are malafide and politically motivated.” The letter continued, “The summons issued to the undersigned is a completely vexatious and lawful exercise of the powers granted by the statute. The Jharkhand Chief Minister could not be found, according to ED officials who visited Soren’s home in the nation’s capital on Monday night to question him about an alleged land scam case.

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan in Ranchi said that noone was above the law and the CM must obey the law.