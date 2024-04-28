Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : UP Congress Urges Rahul, Priyanka For Amethi, Raebareli, Sources

Amidst uncertainty surrounding electoral seats, the Uttar Pradesh Congress has appealed to the top leadership to nominate Rahul Gandhi from Amethi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Raebareli for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, no final decision was reached during the meeting of the central election committee (CEC).

Sources revealed that Avinash Pandey, the AICC in-charge of party affairs in Uttar Pradesh, along with Aradhana Mishra, the CLP leader in the state, strongly advocated for granting tickets to both Rahul and Priyanka from their respective constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. These recommendations were presented to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi.

During the CEC meeting chaired by Kharge, various members of the committee supported the suggestions put forward by the party leaders from Uttar Pradesh, leaving the final decision to the top leadership.

Speculations are rife regarding Rahul Gandhi’s candidacy from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, with discussions on the matter ongoing. A decision regarding Rahul’s candidacy is anticipated within the next day or two.

Furthermore, the meeting of the CEC also addressed the selection of Lok Sabha candidates for the remaining five seats in Punjab. Despite thorough discussions, a consensus could not be reached during the meeting, prompting the likelihood of another session focused on Punjab.

Additionally, deliberations are underway for the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat, with the party narrowing down its choice to two potential candidates, as per insider sources.

The upcoming decisions regarding candidate nominations hold significant implications for the electoral landscape, as parties strategize and position themselves ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.