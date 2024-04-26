Indian Government Urges French Authorities To Grant Extradition Of Vijay Mallya: Reports

Reports suggest that the Indian government recently urged French authorities, in a meeting held earlier this month, to grant extradition of Vijay Mallya, the liquor tycoon, “without preconditions”. Sources reveal that Mallya’s extradition was discussed during the 16th meeting of the India-France Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism, which took place on April 15.

During the meeting, the Indian delegation reportedly inquired about the status of India’s request to France for Mallya’s extradition. “While the French presented a proposal with certain conditions, India insisted on approval without any conditions,” a source stated.

Although Mallya is believed to be residing in the United Kingdom, India has been actively pursuing his extradition with countries where he holds assets and where extradition treaties are in place. France is one such country, according to sources.

The Indian delegation at the April 15 meeting was led by K D Dewal, a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the French delegation was headed by Ambassador Olivier Caron, special envoy for counter-terrorism and organized crime. Representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs and intelligence agencies also participated.

The agenda included discussions on the progress of mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) requests related to cases of money laundering and terror financing, including Mallya’s case.

Both the French Embassy and the Home Ministry declined to comment on queries regarding this development.

Mallya, facing charges in a bank loan default case exceeding Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been residing in the UK since March 2016.

In a supplementary chargesheet filed by the CBI before a special court in Mumbai last year, it was alleged that Mallya was acquiring personal assets overseas even as Kingfisher Airlines faced financial difficulties in India. The chargesheet also mentioned Mallya’s purchase of real estate in France for 35 million euros and an attempt to transfer 8 million euros from an account of one of his companies, Gizmo Holdings. In 2020, French authorities seized Mallya’s property in France worth nearly Rs 14 crore, acting on the Enforcement Directorate’s request.

