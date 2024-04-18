IMD Warns of Severe Heat Wave in Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal Over Next Three Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has once again issued another forecast predicting severe heat wave conditions over parts of Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal for the next three days. Additionally, heat wave conditions are expected in several other regions across the country.

According to the IMD, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Jharkhand, north Konkan, Saurashtra, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in the coming days.

Specifically, the IMD has highlighted the following heat wave scenarios:

Gangetic West Bengal: Isolated pockets are expected to experience severe heat wave conditions on April 17th and 18th.

Bihar: Heat wave conditions are likely to persist from April 17th to 21st.

Jharkhand: Heat wave conditions are expected from April 19th to 21st.

Odisha: Isolated pockets may witness heat wave conditions on April 17th, 20th, and 21st.

These forecasts indicate elevated temperatures and potentially hazardous heat levels in affected areas, urging residents to take necessary precautions to mitigate heat-related health risks.

The IMD’s warnings serve as critical advisories for local authorities, medical services, and residents to implement preventive measures, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to sunlight, and seeking shelter in cool environments during peak heat hours.

