India and Singapore Air Forces Launch 12th Joint Military Training Exercise in West Bengal

The bilateral phase aims to enhance interoperability, sharpen combat readiness, and promote the exchange of knowledge between the two Air Forces.

Air Forces of India and Singapore commenced the 12th edition of the Joint Military Training (JMT) exercise at Air Force Station Kalaikunda, West Bengal, on Monday.

The bilateral phase of the exercise will be conducted from November 13 to 21, 2024, and is expected to generate intense collaboration between the two forces as they engage in advanced air combat simulations, joint mission planning, and debriefing sessions.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) is participating with its largest contingent to date, comprising aircrew and support personnel from F-16 and F-15 squadrons along with G-550 Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) and C-130 aircraft. The IAF will be participating with Rafale, Mirage 2000 ITI, Su-30 MKI, Tejas, MiG-29, and Jaguar aircraft.

Since its inception, JMT has been conducted under the ambit of a bilateral agreement signed between the two nations.

JMT exercise comes right after RSAF’s participation in one of the largest multinational aerial exercises, Ex-Tarang Shakti, hosted by the IAF, which is reflective of a growing professional association between the two Air Forces.

In addition to air operations, the personnel of the two air forces will exchange best practices as they interact during a multitude of sports and cultural activities over the next seven weeks.

JMT-2024 highlights the strong bilateral defence relationship built over years of collaboration and joint exercises, as well as the mutual respect between India and Singapore.

(Inputs from ANI)

