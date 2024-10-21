Who’s Joining Priyanka Gandhi Vadra For Her Nomination In Wayanad? Find Out!

The nomination filing will take place in Kalpetta, where Priyanka Gandhi will officially present her candidacy to the Returning Officer. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with chief ministers and notable national and state leaders also in attendance. (Read more below)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to file her nomination for the upcoming Wayanad Parliamentary bye-election on Wednesday, October 23rd. This event promises to draw considerable attention, as it will be graced by prominent Congress leaders, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Key Political Event

The nomination filing will take place in Kalpetta, where Priyanka Gandhi will officially present her candidacy to the Returning Officer. The event is expected to be a star-studded affair, with chief ministers and notable national and state leaders also in attendance, showcasing their solidarity and support for the UDF candidate.

Exciting Roadshow

Before the nomination ceremony, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will kick off the day with a vibrant roadshow, starting at 11 AM from the Kalpetta New Bus Stand. This parade is anticipated to energize the local constituency and rally support for Priyanka’s candidacy as she seeks to connect with the voters.

Following the roadshow, Priyanka will file her nomination at 12 noon before the District Collector. This moment marks a pivotal step in her political journey, as she aims to represent Wayanad in the Parliament.

A Strong Legacy

Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into the Wayanad bye-election comes at a time when the constituency seeks strong representation. Her nomination, backed by influential leaders of the Congress party, signifies the party’s commitment to the region and its voters.

As the election approaches, the political landscape in Wayanad is set to heat up, with the Congress party mobilizing its resources and leadership to secure a decisive victory. Keep an eye on the developments surrounding this bye-election, as Priyanka Gandhi’s campaign promises to be a focal point in the upcoming political discourse.

