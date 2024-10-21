Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
India, China Agree To Disengage, Resume Patrolling At LAC

In a significant development, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday that India and China have reached an agreement regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in border areas. This decision marks an important step toward resolving tensions that have existed since 2020.

During a press conference, Misri stated, “Over the last few weeks, Indian and Chinese negotiators have been in touch with each other.” He emphasized that the agreement on patrolling arrangements will facilitate disengagement and address the issues that had arisen between the two countries.

Misri’s comments came during a special briefing about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS summit. This summit presents an opportunity for further discussions on various international issues, including the India-China relationship.

In August, India and China held discussions to review the situation along the LAC. Both sides committed to upholding peace and tranquillity in the region. They successfully narrowed their differences and sought an early resolution of outstanding issues. To enhance cooperation, both nations agreed to increase contact through diplomatic and military channels.

This recent agreement is a positive indication of the ongoing efforts between India and China to stabilize their border relations and ensure peace along the LAC. As both nations move forward with the next steps, the international community will be watching closely to see how these developments unfold.

Agreement Border resolution China diplomatic negotiations Disengagement India LAC Line of Actual Contro Military talks Tensions
