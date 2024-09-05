India And Singapore Sign Key Agreements On Digital Technologies & Semiconductors

In significant development from PM Modi's visit, India and Singapore have signed four significant Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation, and skill development, marking a further enhancement in their bilateral relations.

Details About The MOUs

The first MoU was signed between India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Digital Development and Information. This agreement aims to foster collaboration in the realm of digital technologies.

This agreement focuses on advancing cooperation in digital technologies, including data protection, cybersecurity, 5G, and emerging fields such as supercomputing, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. It also aims to support upskilling and reskilling initiatives for the digital workforce.

Another MoU was signed by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, which focused on the India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership.

This agreement outlines collaboration in developing semiconductor clusters and nurturing talent in semiconductor design and manufacturing. It also aims to facilitate investments by Singaporean firms in India’s semiconductor sector.

Subsequently, a third MoU was signed between India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Singapore’s Ministry of Health to promote joint research and innovation in health and medicine.

This agreement seeks to strengthen human resource development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors and promote Indian healthcare professionals in Singapore.

Additionally, India’s Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Singapore’s Ministry of Education also signed an MoU, which focused on educational cooperation and skills development.

This agreement is intended to enhance collaboration in technical and vocational education and training, complementing existing skill development initiatives between the two nations.

PM Modi’s Visit To Singapore

Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at Singapore’s parliamentary house, where he signed the visitors’ book at the Parliament House and engaged with ministers and delegates from both countries.

Having arrived in Singapore on Wednesday, PM Modi is scheduled for various engagements throughout the city-state today.

