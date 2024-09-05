PM Modi Receives Formal Welcome At Singapore’s Parliament House

Following his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was officially welcomed at the Parliament House in Singapore on Thursday.

Country’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong extended a warm reception to PM Modi, and the two leaders exchanged cordial greetings. PM Modi also signed the visitor’s book at the Parliament House.

During their meeting, PM Modi and Lawrence Wong engaged with ministers and delegates from both countries.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has a full schedule ahead, which includes a series of engagements aimed at strengthening India-Singapore relations.

Schedule Of PM Modi In Singapore

The agenda for the day includes a meeting between PM Modi and Lawrence Wong, where the two countries are anticipated to sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

Following this, PM Modi will visit AEM Holdings Ltd’s semiconductor facility alongside the Singaporean Prime Minister, and later attend a luncheon hosted by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Further on Wednesday, PM Modi had previously met his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong. Taking to X, he said ”Happy to have met my friend, PM Lawrence Wong. Had an excellent discussion on a wide range of issues. India cherishes the friendship with Singapore.”

Earlier, prior to his Singapore visit, PM Modi was in Brunei, where he held extensive discussions with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. He also inaugurated the new Chancery of the High Commission of India in Brunei and visited the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque.

(With Inputs From ANI)