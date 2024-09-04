Singapore PM Lawrence Wong Hosts PM Modi for Private Dinner

The private dinner was held at the Istana, Singapore's presidential palace, which is traditionally used for state functions.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner on Wednesday evening, setting the stage for their official talks scheduled for Thursday. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing cooperation in key sectors such as digitalisation and semiconductors, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived in Singapore on the second leg of his Southeast Asian tour, following a historic visit to Brunei, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian premier to the nation. Upon his arrival in Singapore, he was warmly welcomed at the airport by Singapore’s home minister K Shanmugam.

The private dinner was held at the Istana, Singapore’s presidential palace, which is traditionally used for state functions. The two leaders shared a friendly conversation before the meal, with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan among those in attendance.

“Delighted to have the chance to catch up over a meal at the Istana, before the official meetings tomorrow,” PM Wong shared on X. PM Modi, in a separate post, described their discussion as “excellent” and reaffirmed India’s strong friendship with Singapore.

Happy to have met my friend, PM Lawrence Wong. Had an excellent discussion on a wide range of issues. India cherishes the friendship with Singapore. https://t.co/ZLpZME0rxu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

PM Modi expressed his anticipation for the upcoming talks, highlighting the potential for boosting the India-Singapore partnership. “India’s reforms and the talent of our Yuva Shakti make our nation an ideal investment destination. We also look forward to closer cultural ties,” Modi stated on X.

The formal talks on Thursday will focus on expanding collaboration across various sectors, building on the outcomes of the recent India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable. Advanced manufacturing and connectivity are expected to be key areas of cooperation. The two nations are set to sign around five agreements, including a significant pact on semiconductor cooperation.

“This visit is crucial as it advances India’s Act East policy, supports India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific, and strengthens the economic and technological ties between India and Singapore,” remarked Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the external affairs ministry.

The day’s events will also include a ceremonial welcome for PM Modi at the Parliament House, meetings with senior minister Lee Hsien Loong, emeritus senior minister Goh Chok Tong, and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Modi and Wong are scheduled to visit the semiconductor facility of AEM Holdings Ltd before Modi participates in a CEO roundtable aimed at deepening trade and investment ties between the two nations.

Singapore stands as India’s largest trade partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the sixth largest globally. The city-state was also the largest source of foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in 2023, with cumulative investments since 2000 totalling $160 billion.

Also read: BJP Wins 7 Out Of 12 Delhi MCD Ward Seats Amid AAP Criticism And Election Disputes