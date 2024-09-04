Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit, Singapore’s CapitaLand Plans To Double Investments In India

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Singapore, one of Southeast Asia's leading real estate groups plans to double its investments in India by 2028.

The Singapore company CapitaLand plans to double its funds to more than S$14.8 billion (>INR 90,280 Cr) within 4 years.

Singapore’s CapitaLand, one of Asia’s largest diversified real estate groups, plans to more than double its funds under management in India to more than S$14.8 billion (>INR 90,280 Cr) by 2028. Good to see 🇸🇬 companies doubling down on investments in 🇮🇳! HC Wong https://t.co/2xqROjij7o — Singapore in India (@SGinIndia) September 4, 2024

PM Modi’s Visit To Singapore

Meanwhile, concluding his Brunei Visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Singapore on September 4 on Wednesday.

In this visit, the prime minister will connect with country’s 3 generations of leadership. Additionally, Singapore’s prime Minister Lawrence Wong will also host PM Modi for a dinner during his visit.

Subsequently, Indian prime minister will also meet Tharman Shanmugaratnam, former Prime Minister & Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host him for another meal.

Moreover, Modi will have a meeting with former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

Significance Of Singapore Visit

The significance of this visit lies in its focus on strengthening the semiconductor ecosystems of both Singapore and India. During the visit, both Prime Ministers will tour AEM Holdings and receive briefings on Singapore’s semiconductor sector while discussing the future of India’s semiconductor industry.

Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed to foster collaboration in workforce development within the semiconductor sector.

Additionally, Singapore and India will enhance their cooperation in skills development, including the expansion of skilling centers, training programs, and recruitment by Singaporean firms. This initiative will likely to provide improved skills and opportunities for India’s youth.