India Bags Gold In Chess Olympiad: D Gukesh Shines As India On Cusp Of Historic Gold Medal

D. Gukesh brought India one step closer to securing their first-ever gold medal in the Open Section of the Chess Olympiad on Saturday, September 21, in Budapest. The Grandmaster and World Championship contender delivered a key victory against the United States’ Fabiano Caruana, fueling India’s gold-medal pursuit in the 45th Chess Olympiad.

Gukesh, who is preparing for the World Championship match in Singapore this November, once again demonstrated his composure under pressure by defeating higher-ranked Caruana in a challenging game. The match featured a Catalan opening, where Gukesh capitalized on key moments in the middle game, ultimately gaining a decisive pawn advantage.

Arjun Erigaisi also secured a crucial win for India, defeating Leinier Dominguez Perez, while Praggnanandhaa was defeated by Wesley So. Vidit Gujrathi played to a draw against Levon Aronian. India now leads the Open Section standings with 17 points, maintaining a two-point lead over China, the USA, and Uzbekistan, who are tied with 15 points each.

Just a day earlier, on Friday, September 20, the Indian men’s team delivered a resounding 3.5-0.5 win over Iran, cementing their claim for the gold medal. This marked their eighth consecutive victory, bringing their total to 16 points and further extending their lead over Hungary and Uzbekistan.

Arjun Erigaisi initiated the victory with the black pieces, defeating Beria Daneshvar, while Gukesh added another win with black against Parham Maghsoodloo, pulling off a clever endgame maneuver. Praggnanandhaa drew his match against Amin Tabatabaei, ensuring an Indian win, and Vidit Gujrathi completed the sweep by outclassing Idani Pouya.

Arjun’s stellar performance brought him closer to the prestigious 2800-rating mark, as his score reached 7.5 points out of eight games. He currently holds a live rating of 2793, and if he surpasses 2800, he will become only the second Indian—after Viswanathan Anand—to join the elite club of players. Gukesh’s own rating now stands at 2785, marking the first time India has two players in the world’s top five rankings.

Arjun’s aggressive reverse Benoni opening with black pieces against Daneshvar paid off, as his opponent fell victim to tactical miscalculations. Similarly, Gukesh’s win came from a Dubov variation in the Tarrasch defense, where Maghsoodloo made risky decisions under time pressure. Vidit Gujrathi’s precise play in the Sozin variation against the Sicilian defense overwhelmed Pouya, while Praggnanandhaa’s solid performance stifled any potential counterattack from Tabatabaei.

With these strong performances, the Indian team is in a prime position to make history at the Chess Olympiad.