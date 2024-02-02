Indian Navy Rescues 11 Iranian, 8 Pakistani In Somalia

On Friday (Feb 2), the Indian Navy baffled a piracy attempt along the East coast of Somalia where the Fishing Vessel FV Omari and INS Sharada, have successfully released the crew of eleven Iranian and eight Pakistani nationals.

The Indian Naval Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA), engaged in surveillance in the region, effectively identified FV Omari and INS Sharada, originally assigned to an anti-piracy mission. However, they were redirected to intercept the boat. FV Omari, flying the Iranian flag, had been seized by seven pirates who had captured the crew as hostages.

The rescue comes days after INS Sharda went through a similar operation to baffle the hijacking attempt of Sri Lankan fishing vessel Lorenzo Putha. As per the record, the vessel was hijacked by three pirates.

However, the vessel additionally conducted a confirmatory boarding on FV Omari to ensure cleanliness and assess the welfare of the crew, who had been detained by the Somali pirates.

Indian Navy are on their relentless mission for the anti- piracy and maritime security operations. This is to ensure the security and save the precious life at sea.