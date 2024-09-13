Indian Security Flashes Out Terrorist Hideout In J&K’s Surankote

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout during a joint operation at Surankote town in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J-K) Poonch district, police said on Friday.

J-K Police, in a statement, said, “On 12.09.2024, on specific information, a joint search operation was launched by Police/Army and CRPF in the general area of Chamerd Surankot in the wee hours.”

“The area was cordoned off and the target area was searched. During the search, the security forces were fired upon by the hiding militants. However, the fire was retaliated by the security forces. Taking advantage of the thick forest cover, the militants managed to slip away. Additional forces have been pushed in, and the whole area is cordoned off,” the police said in their statement.

“During the search, security forces busted a hideout and recovered some arms/ammunition and eatables,” they said, adding that a case has been registered and an investigation taken up.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday evening, a man associated with a suspected terror group was apprehended by security forces in J-K’s Poonch district for carrying a huge amount of explosive substance and grenades.

According to the J-K Police, a joint Naka was laid down by the Jammu-Kashmir Police, the Romeo Force of 16 RR of the Indian Army, and the 38 battalions of the Central Reserve Police Forces at Potha bypass in Poonch district.

At the Naka, the security personnel noticed a person coming from Surankote towards Potha in a very suspicious manner. On arriving near the Naka, the suspect tried to escape from the place but was apprehended by the security forces.

During the search, the forces recovered a blue bag containing three HE-36 hand grenades, explosive substances and other incriminating material from his possession.

After the preliminary investigation, it was found that the man identified as Mohd Shabir was a resident of Daryala, Nowshera and was in touch with a handler named Azim Khan, alias Mudeer, from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Mudeer directed Shabir to collect these consignments from Surankote town. The police have taken cognisance of the matter and more arrests are expected on this matter.

