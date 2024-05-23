IndiGo Records Strong Profits, Unveils Customized Business Class For India's Top Routes

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, disclosed a profit of Rs 8,172 crore for the fiscal year 2024. The airline also posted a net profit of Rs 1,894 crore for the fourth quarter, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability.

IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 18,948 million for the quarter ended March 2024, more than doubling its profit from the same quarter of the previous year, which was Rs 9,192 million. The annual net profit for FY24 was Rs 81,725 million, indicating an increase compared to the previous fiscal year and highlighting the airline’s strong financial health and operational efficiency. Concurrently, IndiGo announced plans to introduce a customized business class product designed for India’s busiest and most business-focused routes.