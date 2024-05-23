IndiGo Records Strong Profits, Unveils Customized Business Class For India's Top Routes

The upcoming business class offering, tailored for premium travelers, will be accessible on routes witnessing the most significant business traffic. Anticipated to commence operations by year-end, further details are slated for release around August, coinciding with IndiGo’s anniversary.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, the parent company of IndiGo, disclosed a profit of Rs 8,172 crore for the fiscal year 2024. The airline also posted a net profit of Rs 1,894 crore for the fourth quarter, marking its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability.

IndiGo reported a net profit of Rs 18,948 million for the quarter ended March 2024, more than doubling its profit from the same quarter of the previous year, which was Rs 9,192 million. The annual net profit for FY24 was Rs 81,725 million, indicating an increase compared to the previous fiscal year and highlighting the airline’s strong financial health and operational efficiency. Concurrently, IndiGo announced plans to introduce a customized business class product designed for India’s busiest and most business-focused routes.

This initiative seeks to redefine business travel in India, mirroring the nation’s flourishing economy and the escalating aspirations of its populace.

Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo, shared his enthusiasm about this new initiative, stating, “As India’s most preferred airline, we are constantly innovating our service offerings for our millions of customers. Over the past 18 years, the growth stories of India and IndiGo have been closely intertwined.”
Elbers added, “As India prepares to become the third largest economy in the world, we are privileged to offer the New India even more options for business travel. We are excited about this new phase in IndiGo’s evolution and strategy, and we aim to further give wings to the nation by connecting people and aspirations.”
This move is poised to present an appealing choice for those venturing into business class travel for the first time, thereby broadening access to premium air travel. The unveiling of the business class service follows a phase of expansion for IndiGo, propelled by various strategic endeavors and favorable external conditions.

