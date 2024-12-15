Home
Sunday, December 15, 2024
we-woman

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha MPs Come Together For ‘TB Mukt’ Bharat Cricket Match

The "TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match," held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, aimed to promote fitness and public health as part of India's mission to eradicate TB by 2025.

Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha MPs Come Together For ‘TB Mukt’ Bharat Cricket Match

Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha took to the cricket field on Sunday for a noble cause, playing a friendly match to raise awareness about tuberculosis (TB).

The “TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match,” held at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi, aimed to promote fitness and public health as part of India’s mission to eradicate TB by 2025.

The Lok Sabha Speaker’s XI, led by BJP MP and former Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, defeated the Rajya Sabha Chairman’s XI, captained by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, by 73 runs. Thakur played a crucial role in his team’s victory, scoring a remarkable 111 runs.

Parliamentarians from across party lines participated in the 20-over match, including BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Congress MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Gaurav Gogoi, AAP MPs Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, and several others.

Deepender Singh Hooda was named the Best Bowler, Nishikant Dubey won the Best Fielder award, and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari was recognized for the “Super Catch” of the match. The awards were presented by Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other prominent leaders lauded the initiative, emphasizing the importance of spreading awareness about TB and promoting fitness.

Speaking before the match, Anurag Thakur highlighted India’s progress in combating TB, noting a significant reduction in TB-related deaths and new cases since 2015.

“Our mantra is ‘TB-Free India’ and the ‘Fit India Movement.’ Events like this symbolize how fitness and awareness can go hand-in-hand to serve the country,” Kiren Rijiju said.

