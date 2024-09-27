J&K: NIA Conducts Raids In Connection With Reasi Bus Attack Case

In a recent development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated searches at seven locations across Jammu and Kashmir related to the tragic Reasi bus attack, which resulted in the deaths of nine pilgrims.

This follows earlier searches conducted by the NIA on June 30, after the agency took over the investigation on June 15 under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The raids, currently ongoing, are targeting areas associated with hybrid terrorists and Over-Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Rajouri and Reasi districts.

In an ongoing investigation, NIA is focusing on leads provided by Hakam Khan, also known as Hakin din, who has been arrested for allegedly offering shelter, logistics, and food to the terrorists.

Meanwhile, Previous searches linked to this case yielded evidence showing connections between the terrorists and OGWs. As per Jammu & Kashmir police, at least two terrorists were involved in the attack.

What Exactly Happened On June 9

Earlier on June 9, the deadly incident occurred in Jammu’s Reasi district, in which terrorists opened fire on a bus transporting pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra in the Pouni area of Reasi. As a result, it caused the driver to lose control, thus leading the bus to plunge into a nearby gorge, resulting in nine casualties, including a child, and injuries to over 30 others.

